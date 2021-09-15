Maharashtra ATS denies any lapse in surveillance over arrest of Dharavi resident by Delhi Police

AMN

A day after Delhi Police arrested a Dharavi resident, along with five others for allegedly planning terrorist activities, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad – ATS have denied any lapse in surveillance. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai this afternoon, Maharashtra ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal said the arrested person is a history sheeter named Jaan Mohammed Shaikh.

He said that the accused was on their radar for his suspected links with Dawood Ibrahim or the D-company.

However, the ATS Chief reiterated that Mumbai as well as Maharashtra ia safe as no explosive or any weapon was found from Jaan Mohammed’s possession.

He said that the suspect was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi when Delhi Police apprehended him at Kota in Rajasthan.

Replying to questions as to why the state ATS was not informed about the arrest and why intelligence regarding the terrorist attack was not shared, Mr. Agarwal said there is still no clarity on the same and a team of Maharashtra ATS will be going to Delhi to get the case details and interrogate Jaan Mohammed.

He said the exact nature of conspiracy is yet to be known.