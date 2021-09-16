India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2021 01:14:12      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra reports 3,783 fresh cases of COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 3,783 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 65,07,930. According to the state’s public health department, the number of recoveries jumped by 4,364 to reach 63,17,070 while the death toll has reached 1,38,277 with 56 more people succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 49,034. Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 97.07 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 2.12 percent.

After a slight decline in cases, Mumbai reported 515 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 7,36,282.

The city reported 604 recoveries and four deaths today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Udayan Mane shoots 65 to take the first-round lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar,  15 September; Pune-based Udayan Mane, fired a sublime seven-under 65 ...

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra: Setting Records on and Off the Field

Harpal Singh Bedi Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold medal success has not only turned 23-year ...

Team’s performance in first match is crucial: Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif

Harpal  Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15 September: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, has ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz