Maharashtra reports 3,783 fresh cases of COVID-19

AMN
Maharashtra today reported 3,783 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 65,07,930. According to the state’s public health department, the number of recoveries jumped by 4,364 to reach 63,17,070 while the death toll has reached 1,38,277 with 56 more people succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 49,034. Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 97.07 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 2.12 percent.
After a slight decline in cases, Mumbai reported 515 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 7,36,282.
The city reported 604 recoveries and four deaths today.