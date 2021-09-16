Kerala: 17,681 people test positive for COVID-19

AMN
Kerala shows a slight surge in Covid cases today as 17,681 were tested positive in the last 24 hours. Test Positivity Rate further rose to 18.21 percent. 25,588 recoveries and 208 deaths were also reported today. Among the 1,90,750 Covid cases presently in the state, only 13.7 percent patients are admitted in hospitals and health facilities.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the pandemic situation is improving in the state. Vaccination drive in Kerala has crossed yet another important milestone, said the Chief Minister.
80.17% of the state’s population has completed first dose of vaccination and 32.17% received both the doses. State Government expects to complete the first dose vaccination in entire eligible population by this month.