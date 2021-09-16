West Bengal records 743 new COVID-19 cases

AMN
The number of new Covid cases has increased marginally today in West Bengal. According to the data released by the state health department, 743 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours with 14 fresh fatalities. However, 753 persons have been released from hospitals during this period while the positivity rate declined further to 1.83 percent.
Meanwhile, the state government has extended the Covid induced restrictions till 30th September.
Instructions have also been issued to mandatorily follow wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol all the time amid reports of violations of the same.
Earlier, restrictions were put in force till today.