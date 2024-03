@DDNewslive

Doordarshan National will now live telecast the daily Aarti from Shri Ramlala Temple in Ayodhya every day at 6:30 AM. Devotees will be able to take divine Darshan of Lord Shri Ramlala every day from now onwards.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 22nd of January. The newly built temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees every day to offer prayers and have Darshan of Ramlala.