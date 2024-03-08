Maha Shivratri being celebrated across country

Maha Shivratri is being celebrated in different parts of India today. Devotees worship Lord Shiva, the destroyer of evil, on the occasion.

In Uttar Pradesh, a large number of people are reaching Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. Devotees also take a holy dip in the Ganges. In Prayagraj, devotees are taking holy dip at Sangam.



In the national capital, temples have been decorated and people started offering prayers since early this morning. Long queues of devotees are being witnessed at most of the Lord Shiva temples in Delhi.

UP celebrates Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is being celebrated with full devotion and zeal today across Uttar Pradesh. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. Since morning, Shivalayas and temples across the state have been resonating with the chants of Bam-Bam Bhole and Har-Har Mahadev.

Long queues of devotees outside temples are being witnessed to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees worship Lord Shiva by performing Rudrabhishek, Jalabhishek and Dugdhabhishek. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Shobha Yatra, and Shiva Baraats will also be taken out at various places in the state. From Baba Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki to Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow, devotees have been gathering since morning to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.