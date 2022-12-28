heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2022 11:50:18      انڈین آواز

Data of 3 crore railway users compromised, personal details on dark web

Leave a comment
Published On: By

According to the report on TechloMedia, when some of the sample user data provided by the hacker was checked for PNR verification on the IRCTC website it was found to be legit and was also of recent journeys.

AMN / WEB DESK

Close on the heel of the data breach at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) earlier this month, reports has now emerged that claim the Indian Railways suffered a new data breach. According to a report by tech news website TechloMedia, data belonging to Indian Railways is up for sale on a hackers’ forum, which is usually used by cybercriminals to sell hacked data.

It is believed that this could be the biggest data breach of a government entity’s digital assets till date, the personal details of nearly 30 million railway users have been put on sale on the dark web by a hacker. These details include name, email, phone number, gender, and other personal information of several government officials and notable personalities, among others, the hacker has claimed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart