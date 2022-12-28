Data of 3 crore railway users compromised, personal details on dark web

According to the report on TechloMedia, when some of the sample user data provided by the hacker was checked for PNR verification on the IRCTC website it was found to be legit and was also of recent journeys.

AMN / WEB DESK

Close on the heel of the data breach at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) earlier this month, reports has now emerged that claim the Indian Railways suffered a new data breach. According to a report by tech news website TechloMedia, data belonging to Indian Railways is up for sale on a hackers’ forum, which is usually used by cybercriminals to sell hacked data.

It is believed that this could be the biggest data breach of a government entity’s digital assets till date, the personal details of nearly 30 million railway users have been put on sale on the dark web by a hacker. These details include name, email, phone number, gender, and other personal information of several government officials and notable personalities, among others, the hacker has claimed.