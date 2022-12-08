Customs Act is a well-drafted act covering all aspects of the subject comprehensively and clearly: CBIC Chairperson Vivek Johri

AMN/ WEB DESK

Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Chairperson Vivek Johri said that the Customs Act is a well-drafted act covering all aspects of the subject comprehensively and clearly.

80 to 90 per cent of cargo gets clearance without delay from customs. He was addressing an event organized by the CBIC office in Mumbai on the occasion of the Customs Act 1962, the completion of 60 years in service.

Chairman Johri said that there are different facets of customs work. Our focus has been preventive, anti-smuggling, border management, risk management etc. We tackle smuggling very effectively with the help of technology; our entire process has evolved.

Chairman added that they recently had a significant breakthrough in the seizure of drugs, metals and other prohibited substances. He suggested that veterans of customs should keep guiding the newly recruited youngsters so the spirit can continue. CBIC rewarded their ten employees and officials in this event.