CREDIBILITY AND AUTHENTICITY OF NEWS IN CRISIS TODAY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

LOK SABHA SPEAKER ADDRESSES VALEDICTORY SESSION OF SANSAD TV CONCLAVE

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today addressed the Valedictory Session of Sansad TV Conclave organized in Parliament House Complex on the foundation day of Sansad Television.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Birla noted that credibility and authenticity of news is in crisis today and Sansad TV, as an important chapter of the parliamentary system, is doing commendable work in filling up this gap by spreading the spirit of democracy to the people. He observed that the imprint of Sansad TV an authentic source of information has been benefitting different stakeholders across the country and abroad. He hoped with the use of emerging technologies and AI, Sansad TV will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people more effectively. Shri Birla was happy to note that 15 September, International Democracy Day, coincides with the foundation day of Sansad Television.

Birla recalled that Sansad TV was established to air the hopes and needs of the people and to facilitate people’s representatives to accommodate them in policies. Expressing happiness, he said that in three years of its existence, Sansad TV has emerged as a powerful medium to showcase the high values of democratic traditions and culture. He added that with its commitment towards democratic values, Sansad TV is also promoting scientific outlook among the people by throwing light on all aspects of political, economic, social and cultural life.

Referring to the programming of Sansad TV telecast in the country and abroad, Shri Birla said that through Sansad TV, people are becoming more aware of the functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, implementation of policies and schemes. Also, through Sansad TV, ideas related to Indian culture and history is reaching the people.