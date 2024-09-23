Indian Parliament to host 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Indian Parliament will host the two-day 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference in New Delhi starting tomorrow. The conference will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the Chairperson of the CPA India Region. Forty-six Presiding Officers, four Chairmen, 25 Speakers, three Deputy Chairmen, and 14 Deputy Speakers of Legislatures from States and Union Territories, along with their Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and accompanying officers, will be attending the conference.

The conference will be preceded by an Executive Committee meeting of the CPA India Region. The theme of the conference is ‘The Role of Legislative Bodies in the Attainment of Sustainable and Inclusive Development.’ The CPA India Region was created in 2004 from the erstwhile CPA Asia Region as one of the nine regions of the CPA. Currently, it has 31 Member Branches, including the Parliament of India and 30 State and Union Territories Legislatures. This is the second occasion the CPA India Region Conference is being held in New Delhi.