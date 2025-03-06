Create a progressive society free of discrimination says Nitin Gadkari

AMN

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, today said that in order to build a progressive society, citizens must free themselves from untouchability, caste-based discrimination, and inequalities. Addressing the Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman in New Delhi, Mr. Gadkari emphasized that the goal is to create a society based on equality, where no one is considered superior or inferior. He added that every citizen should believe that a person’s worth is not determined by their caste, religion, language, or gender, but by their virtues.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel highlighted several initiatives being implemented by the government for the welfare of society.

Mentioning the recently launched Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats Initiative, Ms. Patel emphasized that under this initiative, one Model Gram Panchayat will be developed in each district of the country. She urged women to contribute to the upliftment of society. At the event, more than 30 women were felicitated for their invaluable contributions in their respective fields and social reforms.