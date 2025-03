AMN / WEB DESK

A 27-year-old student from Telangana was shot dead by unidentified persons in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in United States. Praveen, a native of Keshampet Mandal in Shadnagar Constituency, Rangareddy district, was in his second year of a Master’s program while working a part-time job. The tragic incident has left his family and community deeply shocked. His family members informed him that the circumstances leading to his death were not clear.