COVID19 in India: 1396 new cases in last 24 hours

AMN / WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

India’s Health Ministry today informed that 1396 new cases have been reported from different parts of the country in last 24 hours.

Addressing a press briefing, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 1396 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 381 persons have been cured in the same period taking the total number of recovered persons to 6,184. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 22.17%. Aggarwal noted that there are 85 districts where no new cases have been detected in the last 14 days.

ICMR issues another advisory pertaining to rapid antibody tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised state governments to stop using the rapid testing kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. In a letter addressed to all the Chief Secretaries, the ICMR stressed that the RT-PCR test is the best test for the diagnosis of COVID-19. After evaluating the kits of the aforesaid Chinese companies, the ICMR conceded that they showed wide variation in their sensitivity despite the early promise of good performance.

Centre releases statement on PM Modi’s video conference with CMs

PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of states to discuss the ongoing situation pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis and the plan ahead. He had held similar interactions with the CMs on March 20, April 2 and April 11. Underling that the lockdown had yielded positive results saving thousands of lives in the last one and a half months, he noted that the danger of the virus was far from over. He stated that masks and face covers will become a part of everyone’s lives in the days to come. Moreover, the PM maintained that it was equally necessary to give importance to the economy as well.

Also, he called upon the states to direct their efforts towards converting the Red zones into Orange and thereafter to Green zones. Regarding the issue of evacuating citizens stuck abroad, PM Modi said that this had to be done keeping in mind factors such as their inconvenience and a potential risk to their families. He requested the CMs to strategise ahead looking at the advent of summer and monsoon and the illnesses associated with these seasons. On this occasion, the CMs praised the leadership of the PM during this period of crisis and discussed issues such as keeping a close vigil on international borders, addressing the economic challenge, and boosting health infrastructure. The respective CMs also expressed gratitude towards the police force and medical professionals for their exemplary role in the fight against COVID-19.

31 fresh cases in Bihar

As per Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar, 31 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the day so far. This has propelled Bihar’s COVID-19 tally to 321.

‘Collective Effort Bearing Fruit Against Covid’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held his fourth video-conference with the Chief Ministers of all states to review the Coronavirus pandemic across the country where he put forth that the lockdown was showing a degree of positive effect. As per sources, during the PM-CMs’ meet, PM Modi also emphasised that although this was their fourth dialogue together he has been constantly in touch with all the Chief Ministers in between.

Amit Shah takes part on PM-CMs Covid meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the PM-CMs meeting on Monday urged the states to ensure that the lockdown was followed strictly, as per sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states to take a view regarding the situation across the country.