Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 8,60,875 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Boris Johnson arrives back home after recovery
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,05,398 worldwide
Spain records lowest daily death toll in a month

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2020 05:43:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

COVID19 in India: 1396 new cases in last 24 hours

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

India’s Health Ministry today informed that 1396 new cases have been reported from different parts of the country in last 24 hours.

Addressing a press briefing, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 1396 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 381 persons have been cured in the same period taking the total number of recovered persons to 6,184. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 22.17%. Aggarwal noted that there are 85 districts where no new cases have been detected in the last 14 days.

ICMR issues another advisory pertaining to rapid antibody tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised state governments to stop using the rapid testing kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. In a letter addressed to all the Chief Secretaries, the ICMR stressed that the RT-PCR test is the best test for the diagnosis of COVID-19. After evaluating the kits of the aforesaid Chinese companies, the ICMR conceded that they showed wide variation in their sensitivity despite the early promise of good performance.

Centre releases statement on PM Modi’s video conference with CMs

PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of states to discuss the ongoing situation pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis and the plan ahead. He had held similar interactions with the CMs on March 20, April 2 and April 11. Underling that the lockdown had yielded positive results saving thousands of lives in the last one and a half months, he noted that the danger of the virus was far from over. He stated that masks and face covers will become a part of everyone’s lives in the days to come. Moreover, the PM maintained that it was equally necessary to give importance to the economy as well.

Also, he called upon the states to direct their efforts towards converting the Red zones into Orange and thereafter to Green zones. Regarding the issue of evacuating citizens stuck abroad, PM Modi said that this had to be done keeping in mind factors such as their inconvenience and a potential risk to their families. He requested the CMs to strategise ahead looking at the advent of summer and monsoon and the illnesses associated with these seasons. On this occasion, the CMs praised the leadership of the PM during this period of crisis and discussed issues such as keeping a close vigil on international borders, addressing the economic challenge, and boosting health infrastructure. The respective CMs also expressed gratitude towards the police force and medical professionals for their exemplary role in the fight against COVID-19.

31 fresh cases in Bihar

As per Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar, 31 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the day so far. This has propelled Bihar’s COVID-19 tally to 321.

‘Collective Effort Bearing Fruit Against Covid’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held his fourth video-conference with the Chief Ministers of all states to review the Coronavirus pandemic across the country where he put forth that the lockdown was showing a degree of positive effect. As per sources, during the PM-CMs’ meet, PM Modi also emphasised that although this was their fourth dialogue together he has been constantly in touch with all the Chief Ministers in between.

Amit Shah takes part on PM-CMs Covid meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the PM-CMs meeting on Monday urged the states to ensure that the lockdown was followed strictly, as per sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states to take a view regarding the situation across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!