COVID 19 MORE THAN 8,60,875 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Boris Johnson arrives back home after recovery
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,05,398 worldwide
Spain records lowest daily death toll in a month

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2020 05:43:46      انڈین آواز
PM Modi discusses various aspects of ongoing Lockdown with CMs

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months. He said this while interacting with Chief Ministers of states via video conferencing to discuss the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the pandemic. This was the fourth such interaction of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers.

Mr Modi said, India’s population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries. The situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. Mr Modi, however, forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance. The Prime Minister said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects and now there is a need to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of Corona virus will remain visible in the coming months.

Reiterating the Mantra of ‘Do Gaz Doori’, he said that masks and face covers will become part of people’s lives in the days ahead. He added that under the circumstances, everyone’s aim must be rapid response. He pointed out that many people are self-declaring whether they have cough and cold or symptoms, and this is a welcome sign.

The Prime Minister said, importance must be given to the economy as well as the fight against COVID -19. He emphasized on the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilize time to embrace reform measures. He emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the Aarogya Setu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19. He said, reforms will have to be brought that touch the lives of common citizens.

He also suggested that people associated with universities can be integrated on devising ways to fight the pandemic and strengthen research as well as innovation. Mr Modi highlighted the importance for states to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots. He stated that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the Red Zones into orange and thereafter to Green Zones.

