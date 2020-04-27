Tablighi Jamaat to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19

File photo

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Even as a section on media has projected the Tablighi Jamaat and its chief as villain of COVID 19, the members of this group have come forward to help those who are suffering e same people they are accused of infecting.

Tablighi Jamaat chief Muhammad Saad who has been under fire for the congregation that it organised in Delhi last month and which fuelled a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and other parts of the country, called on members of his organisation to donate blood plasma for those still infected and under treatment.

“During this time of crisis it is important to take care of people’s needs, food and essentials items and to enquire of their well-being especially the poor and needy. But an even greater responsibility that we have at this time is to save the life of a sick person and expend our own life and wealth so that he/she can be cured of a terrible disease,” Muhammad Saad said in an appeal to Tablighi Jamaat members.

“It is required that such people who are now cured of this disease should donate blood plasma to others who are still fighting the disease and are under treatment,” he said.

Today as Delhi government struggles to find donors for the Convalescent Plasma Therapy (that seems to be a ray of hope in fighting Covid-19 battle), CM Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all people, regardless of religion, who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to come forward and donate plasma for serious Covid-19 patients.

Sources said that of 1,068 coronavirus positive Tablighis in Delhi hospitals, around 300 (who have recovered after testing double negative) have decided to donate plasma to severely ill patients in the capital.

After opening their fast on the first day of Ramzan in Delhi hospitals, Tablighi Jamat members had given their samples. Out of them, around 300 have come negative — 190 in Narela, 51 in Sultanpur and 42 in Mangoli. The state government will soon be getting consent signed from the members for Plasma Donation.