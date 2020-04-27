Latest News

Pakistan: Corona virus cases climb to 13,328 in country

WEB DESK

The Health Ministry today said that the Corona virus cases have climbed to 13,328 in the country while the death toll from the pandemic has reached 281 in Pakistan. The President Dr Arif Alvi visited mosques in Bara Kahu area of Islamabad to check if the guidelines were being followed.

He directed the mosque administrations to ensure the implementation of preventive measures, necessary to control the spread of COVID-19. The President and leading clerics singned a 20-point agreement to allow prayers in mosques on certain safety conditions.

