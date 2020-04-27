Educational institutions may remain closed till September if situation remains unchanged: Bangladesh PM

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that schools and colleges in Bangladesh may remain closed till September, if the COVID-19 situation remains unchanged. Addressing a video conferencing with people’s representatives and government officials today, Sheikh Hasina said that her government gives highest priority to saving lives of people and ensuring their livelihood during the Corona virus pandemic. She said that as soon as the situation improves, the institutions will open while other sectors will open gradually.

The Prime minister also announced that the government will consider suspending or waiving the interest of bank loans in view of the crisis affecting various sectors of the economy. Ms Hasina assured people that there will be no shortage of food grains as the government will procure 21 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in the country.

Sheikh Hasina also reiterated that only 10 people are allowed to pray for Taraweeh prayer during the month of Ramazan.

In order to provide expanded health services to people during the Corona pandemic, Prime Minister Hasina announced that government has started the process to appoint 2,000 more physicians and 6,000 more nurses in the country.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported seven more deaths and 497 fresh Corona cases in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll due to Corona has risen to 152 and the number of infected persons gone up to 5,913. According to Director General Health Services, Bangladesh tested 3,812 samples for Corona infection during the last 24 hours.