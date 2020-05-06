COVID-19: Positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rise to 775

AMN

The toll of positive COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has rises to 775. In all, 34 new positive cases of Novel Corona virus, two from Jammu Division and 32 from Kashmir Division, have been reported today.

Out of 775 positive cases, 445 are Active Positive, 322 have recovered and eight have died. Moreover, two more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir Division.

Furthermore, till date 82, 367 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 14, 664 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 190 in Hospital Quarantine, 445 in hospital isolation and 7,625 under home surveillance. Besides, 59, 435 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Till today, 34, 277 test results are available out of which 33, 502 samples have tested negative. Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and are urged to rely only on the information released by the government. People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.