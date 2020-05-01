Latest News

इंडियन आवाज़     01 May 2020 02:28:31      انڈین آواز

COVID-19: New guidelines to come into effect from May 4

Published On:

Relaxations to many districts: Govt

AMN

Home Ministry has said that new guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th of May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts.

Home Ministry spokesperson said that details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come. The ministry yesterday held a comprehensive review meeting on the lock down situation.

There has been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lock down till now. Home Ministry spokesperson said to ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May.

