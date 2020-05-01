PM Modi discusses strategies to attract more foreign investments

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all concerned for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time bound manner.

Mr. Modi held a comprehensive meeting in Delhi Thursday to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into the country. The meeting also focused on promoting local investments and boosts the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote,more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands, plots and estates in the country and provide necessary financial support.

Various strategies to bring investments into the country in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were also discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies and be more proactive in attracting investments.

It was also deliberated in the meeting that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and action should be taken in a time bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede promotion of investment and industrial growth. The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Commerce and Industries, and senior officials.