Cost of road construction has to be reduced without compromising on quality: Gadkari

AMN

UNION MINISTER for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said the cost of construction has to be reduced without compromising on quality. He was addressing the 17th Annual Conference on ‘Road Development in India’. The Minister said that dependence on cement and steel can be reduced by using different waste material like waste rubber and plastic in road construction.

Mr Gadkari said innovation, entrepreneurship, science, research , skill we name it as knowledge and to convert that is future. The minister said efforts are on to formulate policy for rating the contractors and companies for making Detailed Project Reports. He said green hydrogen is the fuel for the future. Mr Gadkari said it is time for country to create more alternatives and competition.

The Minister said it is also being planned to formulate a policy for making bitumen from biomass. The Minister also emphasized on Road safety and said more efforts are needed in this area from all the stakeholders.

