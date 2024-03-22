FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2024 05:15:27      انڈین آواز

Congress Releases List of 57 Candidates For Ensuing Lok Sabha Polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress chief’s son-in-law in the list

Congress has released a list of 57 candidates for ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West seat while Former Puducherry Chief Minister Vaithilingam to contest from Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

Leader of Congress party in current Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to contest from Baharampur in West Bengal.

The Congress has announced candidates for 17 seats in Karnataka on Thursday, March 22. Interestingly, most of the candidates are close relatives of senior Congress politicians and ministers in the Siddaramaiah government. So far, the Congress has announced candidates for 24 seats while the BJP has announced its candidates for 20 seats.

Sowmya Reddy will contest from Bengaluru South. A former MLA, and General Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, Sowmya is the daughter of Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. She will face off with BJP’s Tejasvi Surya.

Mansoor Ali Khan who has been given the Bengaluru Central seat is the son of former Union Minister K Rahman Khan. He was fielded in previous Rajya Sabha polls in May 2022, where he lost.

Image
Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سی ایم اروند کیجریوال گرفتار، ای ڈی نے پوچھ گچھ کے بعد گرفتار کر لیا۔

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED AMN اروند کیجریوال گرفتار: لوک سبھ ...

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart