Congress Releases List of 57 Candidates For Ensuing Lok Sabha Polls

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress chief’s son-in-law in the list

Congress has released a list of 57 candidates for ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West seat while Former Puducherry Chief Minister Vaithilingam to contest from Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

Leader of Congress party in current Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to contest from Baharampur in West Bengal.

The Congress has announced candidates for 17 seats in Karnataka on Thursday, March 22. Interestingly, most of the candidates are close relatives of senior Congress politicians and ministers in the Siddaramaiah government. So far, the Congress has announced candidates for 24 seats while the BJP has announced its candidates for 20 seats.

Sowmya Reddy will contest from Bengaluru South. A former MLA, and General Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, Sowmya is the daughter of Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. She will face off with BJP’s Tejasvi Surya.

Mansoor Ali Khan who has been given the Bengaluru Central seat is the son of former Union Minister K Rahman Khan. He was fielded in previous Rajya Sabha polls in May 2022, where he lost.