AICC Announces 5 Names to Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Telangana

AMN

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced five more names to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Telangana in its second list, last evening. With this, the Congress so far declared nine candidates out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Among the five candidates announced include G. Vamshi Krishna from Peddapalle, Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri, a former Minister D. Nagender from Secunderabad, Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool and sitting MP G. Ranjith Reddy from Chevella. Three of them including Sunitha Mahender Reddy, D. Nagender and Ranjith Reddy had joined the Congress a couple of days ago from the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The Congress is yet to announce candidates for Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Bhongir, Medak and Hyderabad.

The BJP has already announced party candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats while BRS announced candidates for 11 constituencies.

