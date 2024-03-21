EC Directs Electronics & IT Ministry to Immediately Halt Delivery of Viksit Bharat Messages on WhatsApp

AMN / WEB DESK

Election Commission has directed Electronics and IT Ministry to immediately halt delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over WhatsApp. The Commission said, it has received several complaints that such messages are still being delivered on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the General Elections.

In response, the Ministry had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before Model Code of Conduct came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations.