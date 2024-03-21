‘He is defying Supreme Court’: Chief Justice slams Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

The Supreme Court today slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for refusing to re-induct DMK leader K Ponmudi into the state Cabinet even after his conviction in a criminal case was paused by the apex court.

Pulling up the Governor, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said he was “defying the Supreme Court” by his actions. The Chief Justice said that when a conviction was put on hold by a court, the Governor had no business to say otherwise.

“We will keep tomorrow, we will leave to the governor till tomorrow… otherwise… we are not saying for now,” the Chief Justice told Attorney General R Venkataramani.

“We will not resist passing an order directing the Governor to act as per the Constitution, it is to avoid that situation that we are giving time,” he said

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking a direction to Governor Ravi to accept the recommendation made by Chief Minister MK Stalin to reappoint Ponmudi as minister.

The Supreme Court, on March 11, had paused Ponmudy’s conviction in a disproportionate assets case and suspended a three-year jail sentence. The Supreme Court said that the Governor was only a titular head who was expected to carry out the elected government’s decisions.

“Are we governed by the rule of law? How can any constitutional functionary say like this… Our order has to be given effect to… The Governor is a titular head, and he has the power to counsel (the government). That is all,” the Chief Justice said.

The Attorney General requested the Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow.