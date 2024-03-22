Congress Announces Candidates For Two Seats Of Lok Sabha Elections In Manipur

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian National Congress announced its candidates for the two seats of Lok Sabha Elections, while the ruling party BJP is yet to declare its candidate in Manipur. Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Meghachandra announced that the Professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Angomcha Bimon Akoijam and former MLA Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur will contest in the Inner (Manipur) Lok Sabha and Outer (Manipur), respectively.

However, the CPI, Congress and Naga Peoples Fronts (NPF) have declared their candidate so far.