इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2024 11:26:41      انڈین آواز

DRI Seizes 1.59 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 15 Cr In Delhi

Published On:

AMN

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence unearthed an international syndicate and seized 1.59 kilogram of cocaine valued at about 15 crore rupees in New Delhi on Friday. The syndicate engaged in the smuggling of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances into India from Africa via the Indo-Nepal border. Acting on specific intelligence, an Indian national, who arrived this morning from Raxaul, Bihar in a train at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station was intercepted. Ninety-two pale yellow capsules containing a white powdery substance were recovered from him. The sample test conducted using the NDPS Field Testing Kit confirmed the presence of Cocaine in the recovered substance.

خبرنامہ

سی ایم اروند کیجریوال گرفتار، ای ڈی نے پوچھ گچھ کے بعد گرفتار کر لیا۔

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED AMN اروند کیجریوال گرفتار: لوک سبھ ...

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

