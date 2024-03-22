Bihar Bridge Under Construction Collapses In Supaul; One Killed, 10 Injured

AMN/ WEB DESK

A search and rescue operation has been completed in the under-construction bridge collapse case in Bakaur in Supaul district of Bihar. Talking to Akashvani News District Magistrate of Supaul Kaushal Kumar said one person was killed and 10 others were injured in the incident.

He said, prima facie it appears that a span of the under-construction bridge was slipped due to some technical fault when it was being set on guarder. Mr. Kumar said a three-member Central team which is reaching Supaul will probe the cause of the mishap.

He said the district administration provided a compensation of 10 lakh rupees to the family of the deceased and rupees one lakh each has been given to those who were injured in the incident. The bridge is being constructed between the Supaul and Madhubani districts over the Koshi river under the Bharatmala Project.