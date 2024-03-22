FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2024 11:26:18      انڈین آواز

Bihar Bridge Under Construction Collapses In Supaul; One Killed, 10 Injured

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

A search and rescue operation has been completed in the under-construction bridge collapse case in Bakaur in Supaul district of Bihar. Talking to Akashvani News District Magistrate of Supaul Kaushal Kumar said one person was killed and 10 others were injured in the incident.

He said, prima facie it appears that a span of the under-construction bridge was slipped due to some technical fault when it was being set on guarder. Mr. Kumar said a three-member Central team which is reaching Supaul will probe the cause of the mishap.

He said the district administration provided a compensation of 10 lakh rupees to the family of the deceased and rupees one lakh each has been given to those who were injured in the incident. The bridge is being constructed between the Supaul and Madhubani districts over the Koshi river under the Bharatmala Project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سی ایم اروند کیجریوال گرفتار، ای ڈی نے پوچھ گچھ کے بعد گرفتار کر لیا۔

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED AMN اروند کیجریوال گرفتار: لوک سبھ ...

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart