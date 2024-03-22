BJP Candidates File Nominations For Almora And Haridwar Lok Sabha Seats In Uttarakhand

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ajay Tamta, representing Almora, filed his nomination papers. On the other hand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and BJP candidate for the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination digitally.

Yesterday, Umesh Kumar, an independent MLA from the Khanpur assembly seat of Haridwar, also filed his nomination for the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the candidates of the Congress party have yet to file nominations for any Lok Sabha seat in the state.

It may be recalled that the voting for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand is scheduled for the first phase on April 19.