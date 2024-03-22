FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2024 11:26:26      انڈین آواز

BJP Candidates File Nominations For Almora And Haridwar Lok Sabha Seats In Uttarakhand

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ajay Tamta, representing Almora, filed his nomination papers. On the other hand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and BJP candidate for the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination digitally.

Yesterday, Umesh Kumar, an independent MLA from the Khanpur assembly seat of Haridwar, also filed his nomination for the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the candidates of the Congress party have yet to file nominations for any Lok Sabha seat in the state.

It may be recalled that the voting for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand is scheduled for the first phase on April 19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سی ایم اروند کیجریوال گرفتار، ای ڈی نے پوچھ گچھ کے بعد گرفتار کر لیا۔

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED AMN اروند کیجریوال گرفتار: لوک سبھ ...

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart