Congress releases first list of candidates for MP, Chhatisgarh, Telangana elections

The Congress party released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. State unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara. Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from the Raghigath seat. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 Assembly constituencies in the State.



Congress also announced the names of 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls on Sunday. State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will fight from his sitting Patan Assembly seat while Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur seat.

The names of 55 candidates for Telangana Assembly polls have also been declared by the Congress. Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy will be the party candidate from Kodangal Assembly constituency.

The Chhatisgarh Assembly polls will be held in two phases on the 7th and 17th of November, Madhya Pradesh elections will be held on the 17th of November while Telangana Assembly polls are to be held on the 30th of November. The counting of votes will take place on the 3rd of December.