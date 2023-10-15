इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 12:34:54      انڈین آواز

Congress releases first list of candidates for MP, Chhatisgarh, Telangana elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Congress party released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. State unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara. Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from the Raghigath seat. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Congress also announced the names of 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls on Sunday. State  Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will fight from his sitting Patan Assembly seat while Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur seat. 

Twitted by

Staff Reporter

The names of 55 candidates for Telangana Assembly polls have also been declared by the Congress. Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy will be the party candidate from Kodangal Assembly constituency.

The Chhatisgarh Assembly polls will be held in two phases on the 7th and 17th of November, Madhya Pradesh elections will be held on the 17th of November while Telangana Assembly polls are to be held on the 30th of November. The counting of votes will take place on the 3rd of December.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کا محاصرہ: جنگوں کے بھی کچھ اصول ہوتے ہیں، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ م ...

امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہ انٹونی بلنکن نے اسرائیل-حماس تصادم کے مابین، اردن میں فلسطینی صدر محمود عباس سے ملاقات کی

@SecBlinken امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہانٹونی بلنکن نے اردن کی راجدھ ...

وزیر اعظم کا کہنا ہے کہ ایک منقسم دنیا، انسانیت کو درپیش اہم چیلنجوں کا حل فراہم نہیں کر سکتی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نےکہا ہے کہ ایک منقسم دنیا کبھی بھی موج ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart