Navratri begin with religious fervour across India

AMN / WEB DESK

Navratri celebrations begin with religious fervour and gaiety across the country and abroad. In Gujarat, the festival of Navratri will be celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal. The festival marks the worshipping of different forms of Goddess Amba in the State. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will perform Aarti at the Bahuchar Ma temple at his native place, Mansa in Gandhinagar this evening. Mr Shah will also attend Garba Festivals in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



In Jammu and Kashmir, all the big and small temples are geared up for the nine-day Navratri celebrations beginning on Sunday. The Navratri festival will begin at the Katra town of Reasi district amid religious fervour and gaiety. All preparations for a smooth pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi have been made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The festival will attract more tourists and promote religious and pilgrimage tourism in the region. All the major temples of the Jammu division including Bawe Wali Mata, Chichi Mata, Sukrala Mata Temple, Kol Kandoli, Chandi Mata Temple in Bhaderwah, and Padder Kishtwar were illuminated and decorated to welcome devotees during the festivals.



Navratri has transcended geographical boundaries. It is also celebrated in the US, UK, Australia and various other destinations abroad with great enthusiasm. People do fasting to worship Goddess Durga and celebrate this festival by organizing dandiya and garbha nights. Pre-Navratri celebrations had already started a month ago in Australia by the non-resident Gujarati community. The Indian diaspora in the US has also come together during Navratri to celebrate this nine-day festival by dancing and devotion to honour the sense of community.