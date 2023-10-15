इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 12:35:15      انڈین آواز

Operation Ajay : 274 more Indians from war-torn Israel arrives in Delhi

AMN

Under ‘Operation Ajay’, the fourth flight carrying 274 Indian nationals from Israel has landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
 
Earlier, this morning the third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals arrived at the Airport. Union Minister Kaushal Kishore received the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel at the Delhi airport. The Minister gave an Indian flag to each of the Indians who arrived from Israel.
 
Operation Ajay was launched by the Government to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. The decision was taken after the ongoing conflict between Israel and  Hamas a terror outfit based in Gaza, Palestine. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance. The Ministry of External Affairs had also set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

