CWC: Congress rejects proposal of unified elections

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Union Minister and Congress Party senior leader P Chidambaram today said that his party rejects the proposal of unified elections and also opposes the proposed bill to amend the act relating to election commissioners.

Addressing the media about the deliberations during the Congress Working Committee meeting which is underway in Hyderabad, he said the government is not having sufficient numbers required for making several constitutional amendments. He said the CWC meeting is deliberating on a draft resolution that focuses on political, economic, and security components. He said the economic condition of the country is deteriorating following rise in inflation and a decrease in exports among other reasons. He said the draft resolution also mentions the political situation in the country. The proposed resolution also raised concerns about China’s stubborn stand over territory issues despite several rounds of talks.

The CWC passed a condolence resolution paying tributes to Kerala leader Oommen Chandy and also paid tributes to those who lost life in the Manipur situation. It also passed another resolution demanding the Government to declare the recent Calamity in Himachal Pradesh as national calamity.

