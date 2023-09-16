J&K: Three terrorists killed by security forces in Uri Sector of Baramulla

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Kashmir Valley, three terrorists were neutralized by security forces in an encounter at Hathlanga Nala in Uri Sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today.

While giving details, Defence Spokesperson of Srinagar, said that Indian Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district. He said there were intelligence inputs from multiple intelligence agencies regarding terrorist groups planning to infiltrate from across the LoC. On the basis of inputs, the anti-infiltration & surveillance grid was tightened in the area and ambushes were sighted.

According to the Spokesperson, the alert troops in Uri Sector noticed a group of terrorists attempting to cross the LoC at Hathlanga Nala during the early hours of the day. Contact was established in which one terrorist was neutralized in a two-hour-long gunfight. While searching for the other two terrorists, one of the terrorists opened fire from hiding, thus re-establishing the contact. The second terrorist & his body were recovered subsequently by 1230 hrs. The third terrorist was also engaged, who was supported by fire from Pakistan Army post at LoC. The third terrorist fell down towards the enemy side of LoC. While the operation was under progress, the quadcopter was also flown to ascertain whereabouts of the third terrorist. However, Pakistan Army post in the near vicinity fired on the quadcopter establishing the support of Pakistan Army in abetting terrorism & assisting terrorists to infiltrate across LoC.

The Defence Spokesperson further informed that the joint operation by the Indian Army & J&K Police lasted for eight hours today, in which three terrorists were killed. Two AK series rifles, One Pistol, Seven Hand Grenades, One IED, cash of Rs 46,000/- in Indian currency, Rs 6000/- in Pak currency, and other war-like stores were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists.

The Spokesperson said the operation has once again highlighted the nefarious design of Pakistan Army in supporting terrorism and the intent to disturb the prevailing normalcy and peace in the Kashmir Valley.