Kerala: No fresh Nipah-positive cases reported from Kozhikode, situation under control, says officials

In Kerala, today fresh Nipah positive cases have not been reported from Kozhikode till this evening. Health authorities believe that the virus has not spread to the next stage, and the situation is under control.

Akashvani correspondent reports that “Although no fresh positive Nipah virus cases have been reported in Kozhikode, five more persons were admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital with minor symptoms. 1192 persons are now on the list of those who came into contact with the infected persons. The condition of all those under observation at the hospital and under treatment is stable. A Nipah-positive nine-year-old boy, who was on ventilator support, has also shown slight improvement. Medical Boards have been formed in all hospitals where Nipah patients are being treated.

The Kozhikode District Collector has banned the docking of fishing boats, fish landing, and other related activities at the Beypore Harbour, as it falls within the containment zone. This will be in force till further notice. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the organizers of an athletic selection meet at Kinalur for violating the restrictions imposed by the district administration.”

