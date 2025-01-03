Cold Wave & Yellow Alert Issued for J&K, Snowfall & Rain Forecasted

In Jammu & Kashmir, the MeT office has predicted persistent cold wave sweeping across the region, with varying intensities between Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh. Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday, predicting intense rain and snowfall in various areas across the Kashmir region.

Cloudy weather with light snowfall has also been predicted in various areas. Western Disturbance is likely to hit the region from tomorrow till Monday, which is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in the plains of the Jammu region. Tourists, travellers and transporters have been advised to plan their travel as per the traffic advisory.