Cold Wave & Yellow Alert Issued for J&K, Snowfall & Rain Forecasted

Jan 4, 2025

In Jammu & Kashmir, the MeT office has predicted persistent cold wave sweeping across the region, with varying intensities between Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh. Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday, predicting intense rain and snowfall in various areas across the Kashmir region.

Cloudy weather with light snowfall has also been predicted in various areas. Western Disturbance is likely to hit the region from tomorrow till Monday, which is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in the plains of the Jammu region. Tourists, travellers and transporters have been advised to plan their travel as per the traffic advisory.

Kerala CBI Special Court sentences 10 CPI-M activists to life imprisonment for murder of Youth Congress workers

Jan 3, 2025
J&K: Mughal Road remains closed for 7th day due to snowfall

Jan 3, 2025
Delhi Police busts gang involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens, 4 arrested

Jan 2, 2025

Govt seeks public opinion on Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025

FINAL TRADE JAN 3: Markets End in Red; Sensex Falls 721 Points

8 Killed as Speedboat Sinks in Indonesia's Maluku Province After Striking Floating Wood

