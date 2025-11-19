The Indian Awaaz

Cold wave conditions over isolated places of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh: IMD

Nov 19, 2025

Air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in a very poor category

Staff Reporter

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions over isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh today. Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the day. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are expected at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather will prevail along and off the south Kerala coast, adjoining the Lakshadweep area, over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, over the Andaman Sea, adjoining parts of southeast, east central Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in a very poor category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 389 as of 7 AM today. In view of the poor air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management has imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan in the national capital and adjoining areas.

