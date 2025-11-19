Andhra Pradesh: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in forest area of Rampachodavaram

anti naxal operation File Photo

AMN / WEB DESK

At least six Maoists were killed in the encounter between security forces and Maoists in the forest area of Rampachodavaram in Andhra Pradesh early today.

Another exchange of fire took place in the agency region of Rampachodavaram early this morning. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, AP Intelligence Additional Director General Mahesh Chandra Ladda said that six to seven Maoists were killed in the encounter between security forces and Maoists in the forest area. He added that it would be better for the remaining Maoists to surrender.

He said there are indications that some senior leaders were among those killed, but detailed information is still awaited. The ADG explained that Maoist groups have been attempting to enter Andhra Pradesh from Chhattisgarh and Telangana. He said security forces have strengthened surveillance and closely monitored their movements. An operation was launched on 17 November, and on the morning of 18 November, an encounter took place in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, in which Central Committee member Madvi Hidma and five other Maoists were killed. ADG Ladda also said that 50 people were arrested in NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Kakinada and Konaseema districts in recent operations.

Among those arrested were three Special Zonal Committee members, 23 platoon members, five divisional committee members and 19 area committee members. He said all arrests were made carefully to ensure no harm came to the public. Large quantities of weapons and explosives were also seized from the Maoists. He added that after the Maredumilli encounter on Tuesday, some Maoists escaped into the forest. Special teams have been deployed to trace and arrest them.