Telangana govt launches MeeSeva on WhatsApp for people to access citizen services

Staff Reporter / HYDERABAD

In bid to be more people friendly, the Telangana government has launched MeeSeva on WhatsApp with an eye on improving access and convenience for people seeking to access government-to-citizen (G2C) services across nearly 40 departments. The MeeSeva WhatsApp Services introduce an advanced, conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven platform that enables citizens to access government services through a simple chat interface.

State IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who launched the service, said extending access to more than 580 government-to-citizen services through a unified and intuitive chat-based interface is part of the continued efforts to bring government within reach of the people using technology. The WhatsApp facility will supplement the network of 5,000 MeeSeva service centres across the State.

The service can be accessed by sending a ‘Hi’ message to WhatsApp Number 80969 58096. Users can apply for certificates such as birth, death and caste; make payments for utilities like electricity and water as well as property tax; remit police challan payments, track applications; receive updates and download issued documents.

The initiative, developed in partnership with Meta and MeeSeva, enables citizens to access more than 580 services from 38 government departments directly through WhatsApp. Officials said this is among the largest government–WhatsApp service integrations in the country, offering service delivery “at citizens’ fingertips” without the need for additional applications. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sridhar Babu said the State is committed to transforming governance into a participatory, transparent, and citizen-led process. “Governance should not happen within closed walls. It must integrate citizens as active participants, with technology bringing services directly to their doorstep,” he said.

The Minister said the government views technology not merely as software but as an instrument of equality, intended to ensure that digital benefits reach “even the last person in remote corners of Telangana.” As part of this broader vision, the government has set a target of training 10 lakh youth every year in Artificial Intelligence to prepare the workforce for emerging digital and global opportunities. Telangana, he said, is advancing rapidly with initiatives such as the AI-powered Telangana Digital Exchange (TGDeX), AI City, AI University, and the Telangana Innovation Hub, which together are enabling the State to set new benchmarks in digital administration. Mr. Sridhar Babu noted that Telangana’s GenAI-driven, mobile-first model has reshaped citizen service delivery. The WhatsApp-based MeeSeva services will soon be available in Telugu and Urdu, and voice-command features are being developed for hands-free access. The government also plans to expand the service to more departments in the coming months.