India’s coal production has been increased by 10.35 per cent to around 68 million tonne in November this year as compared to November, 2019. Coal Ministry said, the total coal dispatch of the country also increased by 21.38 per cent to over 71 million tonnes

. The Ministry said, the total coal production up to November this fiscal stood at over 353 Million tonne compared to 334 million tonne during the previous year.