Farmers call off agitation after Govt accepts their demands
PM Modi participates in first Summit for Democracy at Prez Biden’s invitation
Rajnath announces tri-service probe into IAF chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat
NASA selects Indian-origin physician Anil Menon as one of astronauts for future missions
Parliament pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat & others
UN suspends food aid in Ethiopian towns after warehouses looted
Investment, Innovation and Institutions should support global recovery: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday virtually participated in the G20 International Seminar hosted in Bali by the G20 Presidency of Indonesia. Speaking on the G20’s theme for the year, “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, Mrs Sitharaman stressed on the fact that for a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery of the global economy, it is imperative to ensure collective progress of all countries. She also stressed on the importance of Inclusion, Investment, Innovation and Institutions to support the path of global recovery.

The Finance Minister emphasised on the importance of ensuring affordable and equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics to bridge the divergences being witnessed in the global economic recovery. Mrs Sitharaman highlighted that so far India has administered over 1.25 billion doses of vaccines and supplied more than 72 million vaccine doses to over 90 countries.

