CM Yogi’s only weapon is ‘communal polarisation’: Welfare Party of India

AMN

Welfare Party of India sharply reacts to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s statement regarding party.

National President of Welfare Party of India Dr SQR Ilyas said C.M Yogi Adityanath raised questions publicly on the recent meeting of leaders of ‘Samajwadi Party’ and ‘Welfare Party of India’ in Lucknow on 2nd October and accused Samajwadi Party leader of meeting with the father of student leader Umar Khalid, accused in the Delhi violence case.

Dr Ilyas said, ‘Welfare Party of India’ is a registered secular political party with election commission of India and is keen in making an alliance with Samajwadi Party to defeat Communal Fascist BJP.

He said, being a father of Umar Khalid is not a crime and pointed out that Umar Khalid is not a criminal but only an accused and a victim of conspiracy, who is in prison for the the last one year and his only crime was upholding the Constitution.

Dr Ilyas said Yogi Adityanath is BJP party’s “hardcore Hindutva poster boy” the coming assembly elections in UP is a question of political survival for the party and as he has no progress report or welfare agenda of U.P. to share, he continues to use his only weapon that is ‘communal polarisation’ through his irresponsible and half baked statements.

Dr Ilyas said the recent statement of C.M Yogi Adityanath only displays his fear of being defeated by the alliance of Welfare Party with Samajwadi Party therefore, he is targeting this alliance using the relationship of Dr SQR Ilyas with Umar Khalid.

He said, the people of Uttar Pradesh won’t give another chance to Yogi Adityanath and will oust him from power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The commitment and struggle of Welfare Party of India to join all the secular, democratic parties of the state and form an alliance to make Mr. Akhilesh Yadav replace Yogi Adityanath in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections will continue with more conviction, he added.