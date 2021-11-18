Mahindra & Mahindra Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Cockpit Domain Controller for Next-Gen XUV700 SUV

NEW DELHI / November 18, 2021 – BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) that leverages the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.’s new XUV700 SUV, offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.

The deployment marks a significant Indian automotive market expansion for BlackBerry Limited, whose BlackBerry QNX technology is in production programs with 45 different OEMs, 7/7 of the top Tier 1s and over 195 million vehicles worldwide.

By using technology as a key differentiator, M&M Ltd.’s new XUV700 makes use of next-generation electrical and electronics (E/E) architecture, with an advanced infotainment system and strong suite of sophisticated driver assistance systems to establish a leadership position in this class of vehicles manufactured in India while delivering an elevated level of safety, security and comfort.

Combining the latest in chip technology with the highly reliable QNX Hypervisor, the XUV700 allows for design flexibility and scalability to consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership while providing the highest standards of functional safety and security.

“It’s a real pleasure to help innovative manufacturers like M&M Ltd. take advantage of one of the industry’s most significant trends – the exploding demand for safe, seamless, digital in-car experiences,” said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry. “With the BlackBerry QNX powered Cockpit Domain Controller combined with M&M’s strong track record and heritage of delivering best-in-class vehicles, we’re confident that drivers of the new XUV700, will relish the comfort, safety and connectivity it delivers.”

“We are pleased to team up with BlackBerry QNX whose QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor represents a key ingredient in our push to deploy the first generation of software-driven vehicles in the Indian marketplace,” said Binoy Paul, Chief Engineer E/E at Mahindra. “As a surge of consumer interest has shown since our August launch, India is more than ready for the software centric car and with BlackBerry QNX serving as the secure and trusted foundation of the intelligent infotainment system within our innovative new XUV700, M&M have a strong first mover advantage.”

PRESS RELEASE