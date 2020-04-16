Latest News

US to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,26,681
4,86,622 people recovered from coronavirus
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 377 in India
Centre notifies new guidelines of extension of lockdown till 3rd May

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2020 08:54:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CM Yogi instructs to provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 to needy people

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to provide food ration and financial assistance of rupees one thousand to all needy and helpless people even if they are not covered under any scheme. Chief Minister had a review meeting on Lockdown at Lucknow today, in which he emphasised the need to establish community kitchens to provide food to all needy people. Mr Yogi said that no body should remain hungry due to effect of lockdown. The Chief Minister reiterated that strict action will be taken against attackers on Police, Doctors and Health and sanitary workers. He asked for action under National Security Act and Pandemic act against such guilty people.

Chief Minister said that action will be taken against those who are Corona positive and are deliberately hiding the fact.He said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in state and intensive vigil be kept on hotspot areas.Meanwhile the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 773 in state. Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said so far 69 patients of Covid 19 have got cured and 13 lost their lives. Health Secretary told that pool sample testing of Covid 19 has started from Agra in state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!