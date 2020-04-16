CM Yogi instructs to provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 to needy people

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to provide food ration and financial assistance of rupees one thousand to all needy and helpless people even if they are not covered under any scheme. Chief Minister had a review meeting on Lockdown at Lucknow today, in which he emphasised the need to establish community kitchens to provide food to all needy people. Mr Yogi said that no body should remain hungry due to effect of lockdown. The Chief Minister reiterated that strict action will be taken against attackers on Police, Doctors and Health and sanitary workers. He asked for action under National Security Act and Pandemic act against such guilty people.

Chief Minister said that action will be taken against those who are Corona positive and are deliberately hiding the fact.He said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in state and intensive vigil be kept on hotspot areas.Meanwhile the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 773 in state. Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said so far 69 patients of Covid 19 have got cured and 13 lost their lives. Health Secretary told that pool sample testing of Covid 19 has started from Agra in state.