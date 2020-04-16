Punjab govt well prepared to combat COVID-19: Balbir Singh Sidhu

AMN

Punjab Government is well prepared to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, Family Welfare Minister of Punjab Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu said this in a press statement released at Chandigarh today.

Mr Sidhu said that there are four districts declared as hot spots based on number of cases. These districts are SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

He clarified that now, Punjab is in second stage and to deal with unprecedented circumstances, the front line teams of health department is constantly working on war footing on contact tracing, which is of paramount importnace to curb the spread of this highly contagious disease.

He said SBS Nagar has successfully broken the chain of Corona virus and the number of Patients froze at 19 since March 26. Of the 19 patients, 17 patients have been cured. One patient died.

He assured that there is adequate supply of PPE kits, N95 masks and triple layer masks which is being provided to all hospitals and Government Medical Colleges.