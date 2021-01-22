Civic Volunteers and Green Police should be kept away from polling process in West Bengal: EC

AMN / KOLKATA

The Election Commission of India has directed to keep Civic Volunteers and Green Police away from the polling process for the ensuing Assembly Election in West Bengal.

Briefing reporters in Kolkata today, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that they will be reviewing the number of incidents of past six months on case to case basis.

The full bench of the ECI refused to comment on the law and order situation of the state and said, they will be taking every necessary step to ensure free, fair, ethical election and to keep it free of violence.