China is building second bridge on Pangong Tso: MEA confirms

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Ministry Friday said a second bridge is being constructed by China on the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh, right next to the one it had erected earlier this year. The ministry added that the area where the construction is taking place is under illegal occupation and stated that India has not accepted the unjustified claims of China or such construction activities.

The government “keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The bridge being referred to is a second structure that China is building in an area that lies along India’s claim line but is more than 20 km east of where India claims the Line of Actual Control passes through.