Chhattisgarh ready to go for second phase of elections

हैं तैयार हम... मध्यप्रदेश के सभी जिलों में मतदान केंद्रों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान दलों को मतदान सामग्री वितरित की गई। याद रखें मतदान की तारीख 17 नवंबर 2023
AMN / RAIPUR

All arrangements have been made for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Friday. More than 18 thousand 800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling.

Out of these, 700 are Sangwari polling stations, where only women polling personnel will be deployed. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm, while in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh assembly constituency, voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. In the second phase, 958 candidates are in the fray for seventy seats. Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are contesting on all seventy seats. Tight security arrangements have been made at the polling stations. Apart from local police, central security forces are also being deployed.

خبرنامہ

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

