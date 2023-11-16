Chhattisgarh ready to go for second phase of elections

AMN / RAIPUR

All arrangements have been made for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Friday. More than 18 thousand 800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling.

Out of these, 700 are Sangwari polling stations, where only women polling personnel will be deployed. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm, while in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh assembly constituency, voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. In the second phase, 958 candidates are in the fray for seventy seats. Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are contesting on all seventy seats. Tight security arrangements have been made at the polling stations. Apart from local police, central security forces are also being deployed.