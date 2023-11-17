Haryana govt to observe “Communal Harmony Campaign Week” from 19-25 Nov

AMN

Haryana Government will observe the “Communal Harmony Campaign Week” from November 19-25 and Flag Day on November 24, underlining the importance of fostering a sense of Unity, Communal Harmony, and National Integration.



Chief Secretary, Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal, in a letter addressed to Division Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, highlighted the need to utilize various platforms, including social media, seminars, competitions, and other engaging activities, to promote the spirit of oneness and fraternity.