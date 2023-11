Representational Images

Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Samnoo area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the police, the slain terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit. The operation was jointly carried out by police, army and the CRPF. A police spokesman said that incriminating material has been recovered from the site as the area is being sanitized.

The encounter started late last evening.